Updated Toyota RAV4 gains more tech and connectivity

Toyota RAV4

Toyota has released an upgraded version of its RAV4 SUV, bringing a new multimedia system and a series of enhanced safety functions to its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Set to enter production ‘during the third quarter of this year’, the updated RAV4 features a new infotainment system with a larger 10.5-inch display. Incorporating cloud-based navigation, it also utilises live traffic and road event data. It can even tell the driver how hard it might be to find a parking space at their destination.

A new, larger screen has been fitted

Plus, four years of included ‘Smart Service’ data means that owners can access the RAV4’s connected functions without having to use their smartphone’s internet. Drivers can also connect to the MyT app and view information about the car such as driving analytics and fuel levels via their smartphone.

Upgraded remote services are now included on the RAV4, too. Owners can remotely lock and unlock the doors, flash the headlights and operate the climate control from their phone in order to pre-heat or pre-cool the car.

The new display relays key information back to the driver

Inside, a new digital combimeter is now fitted, giving drivers a quick and easy way to view key vehicle data. Incorporated into a 12.3-inch display ahead of the driver, it relays information such as media selection, the adaptive cruise control settings and more. Plus, it can be customised with one of four different styles.

Toyota has enhanced the Safety Sense functions on the RAV4 as well. A new pre-collision system is now fitted alongside emergency steering assist, which can help a driver avoid a pedestrian, cyclist or parked car while keeping the car under control.