New ‘drop in’ kit can easily convert classic Defender to electric power

Electrogenic Defender

A new ‘drop in’ kit can help to easily convert the classic Land Rover Defender to run on electric power.

Developed by Oxfordshire-based Electrogenic, the conversion kit has already been extensively tested at the famous Worthy Farm, home to the Glastonbury Festival. Designed to be ‘maintenance free’, the system sees an electric motor mounted to the Defender’s existing clutch bell housing, meaning that it can retain all of its original gears.

The electric motor provides instant response

With 120bhp, it’s comparable in power to the older diesel engine. Then, a 52kWh battery is housed under the bonnet and gives just over 100 miles of electric-only range.

The conversion keeps the original Defender’s four-wheel-drive system, too, ensuring that it can still tackle difficult conditions. Plus, with dual-stage regenerative braking, Electrogenic says that steep descents are more easily controlled.

Steve Drummond, Electrogenic co-founder, said, “This new electric conversion kit is a really exciting development for us. We do high-specification conversions for road-warriors, but this kit is all about giving landowners an economic, sustainable option.

“It’s easy to install and uses Electrogenic’s proprietary technology. It gives Land Rover Defenders – long a trusty workhorse for farms up and down the country – an affordable new lease of life, reducing running costs while enhancing performance and driveability around the estate.