Vauxhall celebrates supermini heritage with special edition Corsa-e

Corsa Anniversary Edition

Vauxhall is celebrating 40 years of its superminis with a new limited-edition version of its electric Corsa-e.

Called the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition, it is limited to just 1,000 numbered units in the UK, with each gaining a variety of styling upgrades that are inspired by Vauxhall’s heritage.

For instance, the Anniversary Edition is available with a new ‘Record Red’ metallic exterior paint, which takes inspiration from the ‘Carmine Red’ available on the original Nova. This is contrasted by a black grille and black front and rear Vauxhall badges. All cars get 17-inch alloy wheels in gloss black with grey inserts.

Each car gets a numbered plaque

Inside, there is a ‘modern interpretation’ of the original Nova’s tartan fabric seats. All cars are accompanied by a presentation box containing four pairs of socks that are inspired by a pattern used in the Nova ST and the one in the new Corsa-e Anniversary Edition.

All cars are based on existing GS Line vehicles, which means that they get front and rear parking sensors as standard, as well as a reversing camera and blind-spot alert. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are added as well, alongside a seven-inch infotainment setup containing satellite navigation, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

All cars get black alloy wheels as standard

The Corsa-e is powered by a 134bhp electric motor linked to a 50kWh battery capable of delivering up to 222 miles on a single charge. The ability to charge at speeds of up to 100kW means that an 80 per cent charge could be conducted in as little as 30 minutes.