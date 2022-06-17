Norton sets out plans to build new electric motorcycles in the UK

Norton HQ

Norton has announced plans to develop electric motorcycles in the UK following ‘significant investment’ through a Government scheme.

The motorcycle manufacturer has been awarded funding by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). It’s an initiative which aims to help automotive businesses in boosting their low-carbon offerings while also pushing the UK towards net-zero.

The new project, called Zero Emission Norton, will expand Norton’s EV engineering capabilities while helping to create ‘world class’ electric motorcycles.

"Project Zero Emission Norton will lead the ride towards electrification of two-wheels, enhancing workforce capabilities, local jobs and a competitive UK supply chain." https://t.co/c2hoEM6TVb — Norton Motorcycles (@Norton_Moto) June 17, 2022

Norton aims to eliminate the usual compromise between performance and range that comes with an electric motorcycle, instead eliminating this trade-off by using the firm’s ‘extensive engineering and design experience’.

The firm will also be partnering with a range of specialists to aid in the development of electric motorcycles. The team includes Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Ltd., Formaplex Technologies, M&I Materials, INDRA and academic partner WMG, University of Warwick.

Norton expects that the 30-month project will create ‘a significant’ number of jobs in the UK.

Robert Hentschel, CEO Norton Motorcycles, said: “This significant funding investment is a momentous milestone for the brand as it marks the beginning of our electrification journey and fulfilling our ten-year product plan.