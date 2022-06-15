Dacia’s range gets new branding in design refresh

Dacia has announced a series of styling updates that will be applied across its current range of cars.

The revised Sandero, Jogger and Duster all now feature the updated Dacia ‘Link’ emblem, which is incorporated into the front grille design of all three cars. The logo has been simplified, too, making it ‘easily identifiable’ when viewed up close or from far away, according to Dacia. It’s also featured on the wheel centres of the cars.

Both the Sandero Stepway and Duster also now feature a ‘Monolith Grey’ finish for the roof rails, front and rear skid plates and wing mirrors.

Dacia’s new visual identity is being rolled out across its full range of vehicles! Beyond a simple shift in design, the new identity embodies commitments for the future and builds on the strongly held values that are behind the Dacia success story. More: https://t.co/kMauz4cuWm pic.twitter.com/7yds2uzRT9 — Renault Group UK PR (@RenaultUKPR) June 15, 2022

Denis Le Vot, Dacia CEO said: “The reveal of the entire Dacia range with the new visual identity marks the third and final chapter of the deployment strategy which began more than a year ago. This new universe is in line with our values – simple, robust, authentic – in a more assertive and modern way. This deployment is a new visible impetus for Dacia in achieving its ambitions.”

All three cars are being updated simultaneously, with the new-look vehicles set to debut at the Mondial de Paris in October, prior to the first vehicles arriving in dealerships just after. Customers are able to order one of the updated models from June 16.