Citroen Ami finance deals announced as orders open for quirky EV

MotorsPublished:

The ‘electric quadricycle’ is available from just £19.99 a month

Citroen has announced that its new Ami EV will be available from just £19.99 a month as orders open for the vibrant model.

Described by Citroen as an ‘electric quadricycle’, the Ami is designed to serve as an alternative to a moped in inner-city areas. The dinky model seats just two people and can be charged with a household plug socket in three hours, giving it a range of 46 miles.

Though Citroen was initially unsure as to whether to introduce the model to the UK, around 2,000 have now reserved an Ami with a £250 refundable fee, with customers now able to confirm their orders from today.

(Citroen)

Citroen has now announced finance offers for the Ami, with the firm offering the model from just £19.99 per month over 24 months, albeit customers will have to stump up a relatively sizable deposit of £2,369.45. At the end of the two-year deal, if a customer wishes to keep their Ami, they’ll have to pay an optional final payment of £5,594.

Alongside the regular Ami, Citroen is also offering a ‘Cargo’ model that’s designed for inner-city couriers.

Citroen UK’s managing director, Eurig Druce, said: “Having Ami in the UK is crucial, bringing our ‘Power to the People’ brand positioning to life – emphasising that Citroen offers every kind of electric for all kinds of people.

“To be able to offer a fun and fabulous all-electric urban transport solution like Ami for just £19.99 per month is something we are really proud of – it is another example of Citroën at its very best, delivering affordable electric mobility for all.”

The EV can only be bought online, with Citroen having a dedicated ‘Ami Expert’ team to help process orders. First deliveries of the Citroen Ami are expected in late summer.

