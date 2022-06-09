Electric Peugeot e-Rifter MPV is revised with new trims and equipment

Peugeot has made a number of tweaks to its electric e-Rifter MPV, giving the model new grades and revised equipment.

The Rifter is the passenger-carrying version of the Partner van, with Peugeot introducing an electric model late last year. Shortly afterwards, the French firm – along with sibling brands Citroen and Vauxhall – announced that petrol and diesel versions would be discontinued, meaning if you want a new Rifter, it’s now electric or nothing.

Available with five or seven seats, the existing Allure Premium trim level has been replaced with a version now simply called the Allure, with prices starting from £30,100 – a £350 reduction. This includes the £1,500 government electric car grant, which only applies to models with a list price of under £32,000.

(Peugeot)

The top-spec GT model remains on sale, and although its £33,630 price tag means it doesn’t qualify for the EV grant incentive, it still represents a £1,060 cut in price compared with before.

Elsewhere, all e-Rifters now come with three independent seats in the second row as standard – something that was previously an optional extra. A new Ice White colour replaces Bianca White, while an updated key features a button to just unlock the boot.