Cupra goes on new model offensive with trio of electrified options

Cupra trio

Cupra has announced the introduction of three new models that will join the firm’s line-up by 2025.

Despite having only established itself as a standalone brand four years ago, Cupra is now looking to expand its range considerably with a trio of electrified vehicles.

The Terramar, Tavascan and UrbanRebel will be crucial to Cupra’s growth in the next few years, with CEO Wayne Griffiths stating that the ‘next generation of heroes’ will be launched by 2025.

Here comes our newest hybrid SUV, the #CUPRATerramar – named after the place where our story began – ready to completely shake up one of the most competitive segments in our industry. #CUPRAimpulse pic.twitter.com/itDxnHA0La — CUPRA (@CUPRA) June 7, 2022

Griffiths added: ”In the midterm, our aim is to deliver 500,000 cars per year and push forward with our international expansion into new markets as well as entering new segments. The Cupra Tribe is committed to making all this happen, it’s the people that count. Because at the end, it’s the people who make the brand.”

The Terramar arrives as the firm’s first electrified SUV, but it’ll also be available with conventional mild-hybrid petrol engines as well as a new plug-in hybrid setup that promises to deliver around 62 miles of electric-only range. Further details about the powertrains have yet to be released, though it’s expected that they’ll be sourced from existing setups within the Volkswagen Group.

Tonight, we presented new heroes for a new era. The #CUPRATerramar, our sporty hybrid SUV. The #CUPRATavascan, our vision for electrification. And the #CUPRAUrbanRebel, our interpretation of a rebellious urban electric vehicle. #CUPRAImpulse pic.twitter.com/d4GZruunQc — CUPRA (@CUPRA) June 7, 2022

The Tavascan, meanwhile, follows on from a concept first shown back in 2019. The production-ready version plays closely to the original, Though no powertrain details have been released, the concept version used a dual-motor setup, similar to that found on the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX with which the Tavascan shares its MEB platform. Much like other Cupra models, the Tavascan features an aggressive styling package as well as a variety of copper-coloured elements that have become one of the firm’s hallmarks. Cupra states that the Tavascan will arrive in 2024.

The UrbanRebel will act as Cupra’s most compact model