Audi continues European roll out of charging hubs after successful initial pilot

Audi charging hub

Audi is pushing on with its charging ‘hubs’ after an initial pilot proved to be ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Initially created in Nuremberg, Germany, the first hub saw some 3,100 charges take place between January and the end of April 2022, accessed via six reservable high-power charging units. Attached was a large lounge area with terrace which saw an average of 35 visitors every day. In fact, repeat customers accounted for ‘some 60 per cent’ of the charging sessions which took place.

The hub features a lounge and terrace area

Ralph Hollmig, Audi charging hub project manager, said: “The numbers and positive customer feedback demonstrate that our concept of offering flexible, premium quick-charging infrastructure in urban spaces was spot on.”

The charging hub utilises ‘cubes’ which serve as an energy storage system at the Nuremberg site and these will continue to be used at all future Audi hub locations. They can be assembled or disassembled easily, and use lithium-ion batteries taken from dismantled test vehicles. It means that the hub can provide power in areas where the electric grid is not enough, with up to 320kW of charging power delivered through each point, with up to six electric cars able to charge at once.

The hub has space for six cars to charge

The cubes are then topped up through a connection to the low-voltage network, while a green power contract and solar panels on the roof mean that the hub only uses energy from sustainable sources.