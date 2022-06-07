Mercedes-Benz issues recall over potential brake issue

Mercedes GL

Mercedes-Benz is recalling thousands of its cars over an issue that could affect the braking system.

The German firm says it applies to ‘certain vehicles’ of the ML, GL and R-Class series built between 2004 and 2015. Because of possible advanced corrosion on the brake booster housing, the cars might not be able to stop safely.

The R-Class could also potentially have a braking issue

In a statement, Mercedes said: “Mercedes-Benz AG has determined that on certain vehicles of the ML, GL, and R-Class series from the production period 2004 to 2015, the function of the brake booster might be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing.”

A further statement seen by the BBC has said: “It might be possible for a particularly strong or hard-braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster. In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus the risk of a crash or injury would be increased.”

The firm has stated that ‘approximately 30,000 UK models’ were sold during the period between 2004 and 2015, although the actual number of affected cars will be lower ‘as not all of these will still be on the road’.