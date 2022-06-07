BMW’s M3 Touring to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW M3 Touring

The new BMW M3 Touring will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

BMW’s M performance arm is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is being honoured with an M-themed ‘central feature’ inside the festival itself.

But M enthusiasts will be keen to see the first-ever appearance of the M3 Touring, which arrives as a more practical version of the regular M3 saloon and M4 coupe. Though BMW has yet to announce full specifications for the new Touring, it’s expected that it will use the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine as its saloon and coupe counterparts, delivering in the region of 503bhp. There is also a good chance that an xDrive all-wheel-drive variant will also be available.

Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW M, said: “There can be no better place to celebrate our 50th anniversary than among our fans at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, surrounded by the iconic cars that have cemented our position in motorsport history.

“But we’ll also spend our time at the world-famous event looking to the future, with a selection of exciting new models from our innovative electrified line-up, and the global premiere of the eagerly-anticipated first-ever BMW M3 Touring.”

The M4 CSL will also be at Goodwood

BMW will also be using the Festival of Speed as the location for its UK premiere of its lightweight M4 CSL. Weighing 100kg less than the standard M4 – thanks to the removal of the rear seats and the fitment of carbon-ceramic brakes, among other measures – the CSL revises a nameplate which was last used on the iconic E46 M3 CSL.