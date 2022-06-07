Apple’s CarPlay update aims to increase functionality and boost vehicle integration

Apple CarPlay

Updates announced for Apple’s CarPlay system will give users access to a wider range of features through the smartphone-related software.

CarPlay has already given drivers quick and easy access to a variety of their iPhone applications, displayed via their car’s infotainment display. Usually accessed through a USB or wireless connection, the system essentially mirrors the iPhone’s display and makes the use of certain applications such as music or maps even easier.

However, this new update will see this integration taken one step further. Rather than just being used for apps and features, the new CarPlay system will allow drivers to control the radio and climate functions for their vehicle directly, rather than having to use the car’s native system.

In addition, CarPlay will use vehicle data to show different readouts such as speed, fuel level and temperature on the screen. Plus, users will be able to personalise the look of the screen through different widgets, giving quick and easy at-a-glance information such as weather and music.

In an image of the new system, the CarPlay screen stretches the full width of the vehicle’s display and is incorporated into the digital dials ahead of the driver. It also shows the different widgets, displaying features such as fuel consumption, navigation distance and upcoming calendar entries.