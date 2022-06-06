Motorists suffer ‘shock and awe’ as petrol prices soar during half-term

Petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre over the half-term school holiday, new figures show.
The AA said the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was a record 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on Friday May 27.
This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become around £3 more expensive.
Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period.
AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.
“Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.
“The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand.”