Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

Cars at the Vauxhall plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show.

Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year.

May new car market declines as supply constraints hold back deliverieshttps://t.co/NFXvdPu9w2 pic.twitter.com/MlQxXIncHS — SMMT (@SMMT) June 6, 2022

It was the second lowest number of new cars registered in May since 1992.

Only May 2020 – when the UK was in a coronavirus lockdown – was worse for the industry.

The SMMT attributed the decline to shortages of components which are reducing vehicle availability “despite demand”.

Registrations of pure electric cars bucked the overall trend last month, with a 17.7% year-on-year increase.

Electrified vehicles such as pure electrics, plug-in hybrids and hybrids accounted for three out of 10 new cars in May.

Battery electric vehicle uptake increases by 17.7% in May, representing 12.4% of the month’s registrations, as manufacturers prioritise their supply.https://t.co/NFXvdPu9w2 pic.twitter.com/Penro3oCPZ — SMMT (@SMMT) June 6, 2022

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “In yet another challenging month for the new car market, the industry continues to battle ongoing global parts shortages, with growing battery electric vehicle uptake one of the few bright spots.

“To continue this momentum and drive a robust mass market for these vehicles, we need to ensure every buyer has the confidence to go electric.

“This requires an acceleration in the rollout of accessible charging infrastructure to match the increasing number of plug-in vehicles, as well as incentives for the purchase of new, cleaner and greener cars.