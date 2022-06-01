The fifth-generation Lexus RX has been revealed with a new look and new engines

Lexus RX

Lexus has revealed the fifth-generation RX SUV, which it describes as a ‘completely reinvented vehicle’.

It has become one of the Japanese firm’s best sellers, having sold 3.5 million units worldwide since being introduced in 1998.

The Lexus RX has a new look, with the familiar ‘spindle grille’ now incorporated into the front of the body, with its edges flowing into the air intakes on either side of the front bumper and into the protruding bodywork between the headlights above.

(Lexus)

It’s wider than before with a longer wheelbase and lower roofline, which Lexus says gives the SUV a more coupe-like appearance, with the ‘floating roof’ now getting a more three dimensional design.

Inside, the RX uses the same ‘Tazuna’ cockpit concept seen on the firm’s NX and RZ models, which sees information sources such as the multimedia screen and instrument gauges grouped together so they’re easy to read with minimal head movements.

Lexus claims the cabin is more spacious than before, with more comfortable seats and improved boot space that’s easier to access.

There are three petrol-electric hybrid engines on offer. The RX 350h is a self-charging hybrid that makes 242bhp and promises up to 42.2mpg with CO2 emissions of up to 150g/km. The RX 450h+ is the first plug-in hybrid RX. It has 302bhp with fuel economy of 256.8mpg and CO2 emissions of just 26g/km, and an electric range of about 40 miles.

(Lexus)

At the top of the range is the new RX 500h, which boasts 366bhp and a 0-60mph time of six seconds, with fuel economy of up to 34.5mpg and CO2 emissions up to 189g/km.

It uses motor technology borrowed from the Lexus RZ EV, paired with a 2.4-litre petrol engine. It uses intelligent software to shift power between the front and rear axle seamlessly to provide ‘improved handling stability and driving dynamics at high speed’.