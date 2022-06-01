New BMW X1 unveiled with bold look and range of electrified powertrains

BMW has revealed the third generation of the X1, which gains a wide range of electric and hybrid powertrains and the brand’s latest technology.

The X1 sits at the bottom of BMW’s SUV line-up, but has proven a popular choice since its introduction back in 2009.

Key to this latest version is the debut of the electric iX1 as part of the firm’s growing range of EVs. Featuring twin electric motors putting out 309bhp, it also uses a 65kWh battery, allowing up to 272 miles of range, while 130kW rapid charging capability can see the battery topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes.

(BMW)

BMW will also offer a pair of plug-in hybrids bringing up to 55 miles of electric range from a charge, along with conventional petrol and diesel engines, many of which feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for enhanced performance and efficiency.

All plug-in models also get access to BMW Charging, which makes it easier to use almost 16,000 charging points in the UK with just a single card.

Growing slightly in size compared to its predecessor, the new X1 gets a bolder look headed up by a larger kidney grille and slim new LED lights with a new signature. Large 20-inch alloy wheels are also available for the first time on the X1, along with a choice of more rugged-looking xLine versions or aggressive M Sport model.

(BMW)

Inside, the new X1 is quite a radical departure from its predecessor as it adopts BMW’s latest interior tech, including a ‘Curved Display’ that merges a 10.7-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital dial screen into one neater piece of glass. It’s a very similar setup to that seen on the high-end BMW iX.

Enhanced comfort is promised from the X1’s newly designed seats, which offer larger bolsters and increased depth, while the rear is said to offer ‘three full-sized seats’, which also individually fold and slide.

An improved driving experience is also promised, with stronger brakes being fitted along with segment-leading aerodynamics. An adaptive M suspension is also fitted to all iX1 and M Sport models, enhancing the way this SUV behaves behind the wheel.

Meet the new all-electric BMW iX1. A strong exterior defined by sculpted details create a striking silhouette. #THEiX1 The #BMW iX1 xDrive30*: Power consumption/100 km, CO2 emission/km, comb.: 18.4 – 17.3 kWh, 0 g. According to WLTP, https://t.co/twXzMrWMl3 (*preliminary data) pic.twitter.com/GnHAO5Z3kk — BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2022