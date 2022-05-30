GWM Ora to launch Funky Cat in the UK this year with exclusive First Edition model

GWM Ora Funky Cat

GWM Ora has confirmed that its Funky Cat electric vehicle will go on sale in the UK this year.

The quirky model comes from Chinese firm Great Wall Motors – better known in the UK for its commercial vehicles – and will initially be offered this autumn in a high-specification First Edition trim.

Priced from £30,495 after the plug-in car grant, it comes with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s wireless phone charging and electric front seats, while the infotainment system integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(GWM)

There will be four paint options, with a green or black body coming as standard with a black interior. Two other combinations are offered, with a red exterior and grey interior, or green exterior and grey interior.

The Funky Cat has a 48kWh battery that has a 193-mile electric range, with GWM saying this capacity was chosen for its combination of good range and affordable price.

Charging from 15 to 80 per cent takes around 40 minutes at an 80kW fast charger, while charging on a 6.6kW home unit will take up to six hours.

Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director at Ora UK, said: “We are really excited to launch the Ora Funky Cat into the UK market. This exciting new EV will set the precedent for the brand, offering customers a premium, technology led experience with a completely unique look and feel.”

They say you never forget your first…Introducing the ORA Funky Cat First Edition, the exclusive UK launch model for 2022. Discover the full spec online now https://t.co/E8rqwwLOKd#gwmora #orafunkycat #EV #allnew pic.twitter.com/2qzBryAfK0 — GWM ORA (@GWMORA_UK) May 27, 2022

Mr. Yao Fei, vice-president at Great Wall Motor, said: “The UK is a key launch market for the GWM Ora brand and I look forward to launching our first product, the Ora Funky Cat, later this year. As a new disruptive EV brand, we will offer customers high quality products, with a unique design that will bring a fresh new look to European streets.”

Prospective customers can register their interest in the model through the GWM Ora UK website. In June, the firm expects to offer the ability to place a £100 refundable deposit to gain priority access to builds.