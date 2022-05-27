Volkswagen reveals two Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired ID. Buzz models

Volkswagen Obi-Wan Kenobi ID. Buzz

Volkswagen has revealed two new special edition versions of the ID. Buzz, inspired by the new Obi-Wan Kenobi television series.

Keeping a Star Wars theme, the Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition have been designed to appeal to the two sides of the force.

Each draws inspiration from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, with skins covering the models with designs coming from a collaboration between Volkswagen and Lucasfilm.

(VW)

Looking first at the Light Side Edition, the lower section is beige like Kenobi’s tunic, while the shiny chrome on the upper section is a nod to the spaceships and droids of the Star Wars universe.

The jedi’s blue lightsaber is referenced through a thin blue line that goes down the side and onto the front of the car, while the underbody lighting and glass surfaces also have a blue hue.

The side windows and the centrecaps of the 21-inch alloy wheels have the Rebel Alliance logo to complete the look.

The Dark Side Edition is made from the ID. Buzz Cargo van, wearing ominous black and red detailing. The lower section is shiny black while the upper section is matte black, while red is used as a highlight for various pieces of trim, as well as covering the windows and headlights. The logos of the Empire can also be found dotted around the vehicle.

(VW)

Doug Chaing, Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director, said: “The opportunity to explore how ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and the Volkswagen brand could come together on a vehicle was pure fun.

“The themes of good and evil, light and dark aren’t necessarily concepts we apply to cars. The ID. Buzz collaboration offered an unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters.”