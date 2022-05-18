Tesla opens up Superchargers to other EVs at select locations

Tesla Supercharger

Tesla has revealed that it will allow drivers of electric vehicles from other brands to use its Supercharger network at 15 sites in the UK.

Previously, only Tesla drivers had been able to access the wide-spanning Supercharger network, but this change allows drivers of third-party vehicles to top up at a number of sites across the UK.

The sites included in this initial trial are: Aberystwyth, Adderstone, Aviemore, Banbury, Birmingham St Andrews, Cardiff, Dundee, Flint, Folkestone Eurotunnel, Grays, Manchester Trafford Centre, Thetford, Trumpington, Uxbridge and Wokingham.

Non-Tesla drivers will be able to access the units via the Tesla app, but will have to pay more than Tesla owners unless they pay an additional £10.99 monthly fee to gain access to lower charge rates. Tesla says that the average price for non-members will be 60p/kWh.

This new development comes after Tesla opened up its chargers to non-Tesla owners at test sites in the Netherlands, France and Norway, with owners clubs reporting that the new influx of drivers hasn’t caused owners to wait around for access to charging, according to Tesla Owners UK.

There are currently 98 Supercharger sites across the UK and it is believed that this move could be expanded to allow non-Tesla owners to access more charging locations.

Example pricing for the 16 Superchargers that have today opened to non-Tesla vehicles. Thetford Supercharger:? Tesla owners: 48p/kWh (or free if you have free supercharging) with automatic payment/charging? Non-Tesla: 61p/kWh OR £10.99 per month + 48p/kWh with app — Tesla Owners UK ?? (@TeslaOwnersUK) May 18, 2022

In a statement, a Tesla spokesperson said: “It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric. More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion.