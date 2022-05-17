Audi upgrades RS 4 and RS 5 with new Competition packs

Audi RS 4

Audi has announced a series of upgrades for its RS 4 Avant and RS 5 models.

A new Competition package for both cars bring a ride height that is 10mm lower than the standard car, but can be lowered a further 10mm manually. Audi has also increased the suspension setup’s spring rate and included three-way adjustable dampers in order to sharpen both of the car’s responses even further. The firm states that these changes return ‘more precise and more agile handling’, while all competition-grade cars benefit from a top speed of 180mph.

Both cars retain the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 444bhp, though acceleration has been improved through revised software for the gearbox. As a result, the RS 4 Avant will crack 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, while the RS 5 manages the same sprint in 3.6 seconds.

The RS 5 can be specified in Coupe and Sportback versions

Audi has also allowed the car to transfer more power to the rear of the car, bringing an ‘increased degree of agility and driving fun’ while all cars also wear Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and feature a full RS ceramic brake package.

The amount of insulation between the engine compartment and interior has been reduced too, heightening the amount of engine sound that transfers to the cabin. This has been coimbined with a new RS sports exhaust system plus, while the removal of the sound deadening has resulted in an eight kilogram weight saving.

Exterior-wise, both competition and competition plus specifications feature Matrix LED headlights, blacked-out badging and optional black wheels in a unique design. Inside, there is a variety of piano black trim pieces, while the standard-fit RS Sport seats can be upgraded to feature a Dinamica material, which is created from 45 per cent recycled plastic fibres.

Buyers have the option to add a carbon matte optics package, which brings a carbon matte finish to components such as the wing mirrors, front blade and sill extensions.