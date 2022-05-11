Many Brits believe EVs are key to greener transport but remain sceptical of UK net zero strategy

Audi Q4 50 e-tron charging

Forty-one per cent of Brits believe that greater accessibility to electric vehicles is the key to making transport greener.

Increasing sales of zero-emission vehicles was seen as more favourable than incentivising walking or cycling (37 per cent), sharing vehicles (17 per cent) or increasing access to e-scooters and bike sharing schemes (13 per cent).

However, despite a generally positive attitude towards EVs – 49 per cent are open to buying a used EV – a small proportion believe the Government are on the right track to ease environmental concerns.

(Kia)

In the survey of over 2,000 Brits, just 26 per cent said they were optimistic about the UK cutting carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The Government’s Net Zero Strategy looks at a wide variety of sectors, including domestic transport, agriculture, international aviation and shipping, and fuel supply. There are various short-term goals between now and 2050, when the aim is net zero emissions.

Optimism towards these goals varied a lot by age, with just 14 per cent of 65- to 74-year-olds feeling positive about green transport schemes, compared with 38 per cent of Gen Z and Millenials.

Becky Whitmore, senior EV product owner at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, which conducted the study, said: “The transition to electric is already at full throttle and I believe the Government’s recent proposals for more than half of all new cars sold in the UK to be fully electric by 2028 is a really positive step.

“The conversation around green travel really has the nation talking, but it’s also sparked a gearshift in people’s lifestyle choices. What’s pleasing for me is that so many young people are on board with sustainable initiatives, as these are the consumers who will be helping to create a greener planet for generations to come.”