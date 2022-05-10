Volkswagen ID.5 and Nissan Qashqai given top marks for driver assistance technology

Nissan Qashqai

The Volkswagen ID.5 and Nissan Qashqai have received ‘Very Good’ ratings for their driver assistance technologies.

The rating comes from Euro NCAP, which now tests assisted driving systems outside of its regular overall safety ratings.

These tests consist of a series of critical highway driving scenarios and a score is given based on how the technology supports the driver in avoiding a possible crash. The scoring also looks at how a vehicle mitigates the consequences of a crash in case it is unavoidable.

An important distinction, however, is that the system ensures the driver remains engaged with the task of driving and does not encourage ‘over-trust’.

(Euro NCAP)

Of the four cars recently tested by Euro NCAP, the new Nissan Qashqai was said to be a stand out performer, doing well in the driver engagement and vehicle assistance segments with its ProPILOT and Navi Link technologies.

The car really excelled in the safety backup section for unavoidable incidents, though, with a score of 93 per cent.

The Volkswagen ID.5 was said to offer similar levels of assistance without encouraging too much trust, leading to both cars getting the ‘Very Good’ ratings.

Secretary General of Euro NCAP, Michiel van Ratingen, said: “Most manufacturers realise that it is important that drivers enjoy the benefits of assisted driving without believing that they can hand over control completely to the car, and that’s one of the aspects that our assessment considers.

(Euro NCAP)

“Congratulations to Nissan – the Qashqai is the most affordable car in this group but, with the ID.5, shares the highest rating we have seen so far. It shows that the technology is moving fast and that assisted driving will become part of the mainstream very soon.”

The other cars in this round of testing were the Polestar 2, which saw its rating bumped from ‘Moderate’ to ‘Good’ following a series of updates, and the Jaguar I-Pace, which was given an ‘Entry’ score.