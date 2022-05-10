New Range Rover Sport arrives with bold look and extra agility

Range Rover Sport

The new Range Rover Sport is here, bringing with it a more technologically focused interior and a range of hybrid engines – while a fully electric version will arrive in 2024.

The exterior of the new car marks a noticeable departure from that of its predecessor, with the front end’s thin LED headlights – the slimmest ever fitted to a Range Rover – giving the car a particularly futuristic appearance. Around the back, there’s a full-width trim section framed by thin rear lights.

Priced from £79,125, the new Sport aims to be the most dynamic yet thanks to a new, stiffer platform and the addition of standard-fit all-wheel-steering. This helps to provide better agility at slower speeds – such as when parking – but greater stability at higher speeds. All new Sport models ride on air suspension as standard, too.

The rear of the car has slim lights that mirror those at the front

There is a variety of powertrains on offer as well, with all using an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. A series of standard petrol and diesel engines – albeit with mild-hybrid assistance – form an entry point to the range, with the 3.0-litre units providing outputs varying from 256bhp in the D250 diesel to 395bhp in the P400 petrol.

A pair of plug-in hybrid versions are available too, with the P510e pairing a 3.0-litre petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and a 38.2kWh battery for a combined output of 503bhp and an EV-only range of up to 54 miles. A lower-powered P440e with 434bhp will also be available.

The interior incorporates a ‘floating’ screen

A flagship 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 will also be available, with its 523bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

Jaguar Land Rover has stated that a fully electric version of the Sport will hit the market in 2024.

Inside, the new Sport gains a 31mm increase in rear-seat legroom and a 20mm boost in knee room, while Active Noise Cancellation technology will help to keep the cabin as hushed as possible. The sound system also features speakers hidden behind the textile of the door cards.

The front end of the Sport features slim headlights

All cars get a 13.1-inch curved display as standard, incorporating the latest Pivi Pro system with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As we’ve seen on other recent JLR models, Amazon Alexa is fully integrated, too.