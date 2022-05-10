Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Iconic 1971 mk1 Ford Escort RS1600 could fetch £65,000 at auction

MotorsPublished:

This example has a famous LVX number plate and was owned by Ford.

Ford Escort RS1600
Ford Escort RS1600

Fast Ford enthusiasts have a rare opportunity to buy an iconic classic Escort.

A 1971 Ford Escort RS1600 is heading to auction with bundles of documentation, having been owned by the Blue Oval when new.

Proof of its company ownership comes from the factory ‘LVX’ number plate and the original green logbook in Ford’s name.

This particular model was not the first RS-badged Ford, but it is widely considered to be the beginning of the legendary line of performance cars.

Ford Escort RS1600
(Car & Classic)

It was built by Ford’s AVO (Advanced Vehicle Operations) division to offer everyday car buyers access to extra performance, coming with Cosworth’s first production engine.

The RS1600 went on to become a huge success in rally competitions as well as saloon car racing.

The model pictured here is going up for auction on Car & Classic and is painted Maize Yellow. It has not been converted to a competition car so retains its road-ready status having been kept in Northern Ireland for the past 50 years, since being bought from Ford.

It has undergone a comprehensive restoration of the paint and body, and comes on the original 13-inch steel wheels with hubcaps.

Ford Escort RS1600
(Car & Classic)

It retains the same engine it had when it rolled off the production line all those years ago, and this has been rebuilt too to make the most of the 115bhp on offer.

Inside it’s largely in its original state, but the sport seats have been reupholstered. There is no radio fitted, and the car comes with the classic six-dial dash with additional oil temperature and ammeter instruments.

This car is expected to fetch a premium because there are so few examples left and it comes with a continuous history, as well as never having been raced. As such, it could sell for £65,000.

Chris Pollitt, head of editorial at Car & Classic, said: “This is a true icon in Ford’s sporting history and as one of the first cars to sport the hallowed badge here in the UK, it’s expected to be a target for those Ford fans seeking what many consider to be the most revered and rarest.”

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News