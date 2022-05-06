These are the crossovers you need to check out

Renault Captur

The crossover segment has really taken off in recent years. Bridging the gap between the traditional hatchback and an SUV, the crossover’s compact size yet rugged styling mean that, for many buyers, it’s a perfect fit.

Needless to say, this growing interest has meant that there are now more crossover options than ever before. But which ones should you be looking at? Let’s find out.

Mazda CX-30

(Mazda)

>

Mazda has a good presence in the SUV and crossover segment, with the CX-30 being one of its core offerings. It’s a good-looking one, too, with a really fluid, attractive design that is in-keeping with the rest of the Mazda range.

With Mazda’s clever Skyactiv-X technology, the CX-30 is a very efficient choice, too.

BMW X2

The X2 is one of the latest BMW models to gain a plug-in hybrid powertrain

>

The X2 is one of BMW’s more compact SUV-style offerings and aims to capture some of the presence of its larger vehicles into a slightly smaller, easier-to-live-with package. It’s got plenty of cool styling features, as well as the roundels on the rear pillars which hark back to classic models.

It’s actually got some of BMW’s typically dynamic steering, too, yet is comfortable and good over long distances.

Ford Puma

(Darren Cassey/PA)

>

Ford’s Puma has made a real splash on the new car market and now regularly outsells its Fiesta and Focus stablemates each month. It’s not hard to see why, either; the Puma is based on the same platform as the Fiesta – so it’s compact – yet it has a larger boot and a slightly raised seating position.

Plus, there’s a punchy ST version for those who want a Puma with added performance.

Renault Captur

(Renault)

>

The Captur has recently been updated by Renault, giving it a real overhaul in terms of technology and in-car features. The look has been revised, too, which gives it a far more modern appearance compared with the outgoing car.

It’s still good to drive, too, with a range of hybrid powertrains giving the Captur efficient and refined performance.

Citroen C3 Aircross

(Citroen)

>

If you’re after comfort then the C3 Aircross is well worth considering. It’s got Citroen’s traditionally comfort-focused approach to driving, with really well-judged suspension matching very well-padded seats to create a car that is very cosseting indeed.

But it’s spacious, too, which is even more impressive when you consider the car’s relatively compact dimensions.

Volkswagen T-Cross

(VW)

>

Volkswagen has a wide range of SUVs and crossovers these days, ranging all the way from the T-Cross that we’re looking at here to the Touareg seven-seater. However, even this small model has the premium features of the largest, with good materials and solid build quality.