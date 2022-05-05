Notification Settings

Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally pays tributes to firm’s racing history

MotorsPublished:

Special model will be limited to just 695 units globally.

Abarth 695 Tributo
Abarth 695 Tributo

Abarth is harking back to its rallying days with a new special edition version of its 695.

Called the 695 Tributo 131 Rally, it’s limited to just 695 units worldwide and, of those coming to the UK, each will cost from £32,325. It pays homage to the Abarth 131 Rally, which made its debut in 1976 in Group 4.

Abarth 695 Tributo Rally
Blue accents brighten up the interior

Equipped with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 178bhp and 250Nm of torque, the 131 Rally will hit 60mph in 6.5 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 140mph. Plus, it also receives Koni FSD shock absorbers alongside Brembo brake calipers for high levels of stopping performance. These include 305mm and 240mm ventilated discs on the front and rear of the car respectively.

All cars get 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a ‘Record Monza Sovrapposto’ exhaust system with quad outlets. The rear spoiler can also be adjusted into one of 12 different positions, allowing it to bring added downforce when travelling at greater speeds. Inside, there are Sabelt fabric seats with blue contrast stitching.

695 Tributo
The Tributo uses a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The 131 Rally’s exterior design pays tribute to its rally predecessors with its bicolour three-layer ‘Blue Rally’ livery, while inside a variety of ‘Easter Eggs’ – where designers hide certain elements – have been incorporated, with highlights including the silhouette of the 131 Rally being engraved on the lower part of the car door.

