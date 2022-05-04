Notification Settings

Citroen and Vauxhall’s largest electric vans gain longer range and quicker charging

MotorsPublished:

New 75kWh battery allows commercial models to travel further.

Citroen and Vauxhall’s largest electric vans are now available with a new 75kWh battery, enabling a longer range for the two models.

The Citroen e-Relay and Vauxhall Movano-e went on sale last year, using a 70kWh battery linked to an electric motor delivering a maximum 118bhp and 260Nm of torque. Previously, the two vans could travel 139 miles from a single charge. However, because of the new, larger 75kWh battery, they can now manage a claimed 154 miles.

Both vans can be charged to per 80 cent battery capacity in an hour using a 50kW rapid charger. Improved battery technology also allows quicker charging using a 22kW (non-rapid) EV charger, with the two vans able to have a full charge in four hours if plugged in this way – down from eight hours.

(Citroen)

A smaller 37kWh battery option continues to be offered by both Citroen and Vauxhall, although the range of these is limited to just 73 miles on a full charge.

Despite the increased battery size, there’s no change to the two vans’ versatility, which are able to carry a payload of up to 1,100kg and offer a maximum load volume of 15 cubic metres.

The Citroen e-Relay and Vauxhall Movano-e also cost the same as before, with the 75kWh battery models priced from £57,035 for the Citroen and £57,913 for the Vauxhall. Both exclude VAT but are inclusive of the government’s £5,000 electric van grant.

