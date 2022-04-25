Notification Settings

Ineos to open first UK retail sites in June

MotorsPublished:

Grenadier model will be sold at a number of locations across the country.

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos will open its first 24 UK retail sites in June, putting them among the first 150 locations to be confirmed in markets across the globe.

The firm plans to have 200 sales and service sites spanning over 50 countries by the end of 2022, with ‘established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers’ hosting the Ineos brand and both selling and maintaining its Grenadier four-wheel-drive.

Ineos plans for the majority of customers to always be within 45 minutes of an official sales and service location. Additional coverage will be created through ten selected partners and Bosch Car Service outlets.

Gary Pearson, head of UK and MENA for Ineos Automotive, said: “We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier.”

“They understand 4X4 users and their requirements, and have a proven track record for exceptional customer service. Together with these partners, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need.”

Prices for the Ineos Grenadier are expected to be confirmed by the end of this month, with orders opening in May.

