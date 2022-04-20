One-in-five consider going electric as fuel prices increase – survey

Electric car charging

Rising fuel prices and the cost of living crisis are causing close to one-in-five car buyers to consider an electric vehicle, a new survey has revealed.

Research of 1,113 in-market car buyers by WhatCar found that 19.3 per cent of those who had previously not been considering an electric car are now considering the switch following increases in fuel prices.

Additionally, 43.31 per cent of buyers have had their next car purchase influenced by fuel prices and the general increase in living costs, with these people now considering different makes or models, delaying their purchase or looking at EVs as a way to reduce their running costs.

Steve Huntingford, editor of WhatCar, said: “With rising fuel prices and growing inflation, it’s easy to see why many buyers are now starting to consider an electric car. With more models to choose from and lower running costs, the case for electric vehicles is only growing.”