Updated BMW X7 arrives with sharp new look and revised interior

BMW X7

BMW’s facelifted X7 has hit the road, bringing a more angular look than before alongside a variety of technology upgrades.

Sitting as the firm’s flagship SUV – and the largest model in its range – the new X7 has been given an updated exterior design, with split-style headlights framing a huge central grille. The grille, in particular, now incorporates BMW’s ‘Iconic Glow’ system, which illuminates the section when one of the doors is opened or while driving at night.

The front splitter and air inlets have also been tweaked, while around the back the rear lights have been given a smoked effect. A new chrome accent runs along the flanks of the car, too. For the first time, the X7 will be available with 23-inch alloy wheels, while a total of 14 exterior colours will be there to choose from.

The next innovation in style and presence has arrived. Welcome the new X7. #THEX7 #ThisIsForwardism The #BMW X7 xDrive 40i: Fuel consumption/100km, CO2 emission/km comb.: 10.5-9.2l, 240-210g. According to WLTP (preliminary data) https://t.co/twXzMrWMl3. pic.twitter.com/ZUgCMVcNZc — BMW (@BMW) April 13, 2022

Inside, the X7 incorporates BMW’s latest Curved Display system that incorporates a 14.9-inch screen, while a new ambient light bar has been fitted for the first time and runs below the interior trim in the forward part of the cabin. The new screen runs BMW’s Operating System 8, which can be accessed via touch, voice control or gesture control.

BMW’s huge Curved Display now features in the X7

All cars come with comfort seats finished in leather as standard, while both driver and passenger chairs are heated too. There’s the option of six or seven seats, with the former choice bringing two individual seats in the second row. Seven-seater versions offer 326 litres of boot space with all chairs in place, rising to a maximum of 2,120 litres with all rear seats folded flat.

There is a variety of engines to choose from with the new X7, too, with the range topped by a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine in the X7 M60i xDrive. The rest of the range uses 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines, with this capacity found in both the petrol xDrive40i and the diesel xDrive40d, which bring 0-60mph time of 5.6 and 5.9 seconds respectively.

A new light panel has been fitted in the cabin

All engines gain 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance too, with a compact electric motor lending a small amount of boost, while in the xDrive40i, it can be used to provide electric-only propulsion at ‘very low speeds’, according to BMW. All X7 models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and adaptive air suspension as standard.