Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka ranges with revised trim levels

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall has revised its Corsa and Mokka line-ups with new simplified trim levels.

Designed to make it easier for buyers to choose the right specification for them, the move drops the Corsa range from 15 models to eight, while the electric Corsa-e has been reduced from three models to two. The Mokka line-up, meanwhile, has been taken from 16 models to 11 while its electric version – the Mokka-e – will go from four to two.

The new range now consists of three specifications – Design, GS Line and Ultimate. Both Corsa-e and Mokka-e models will only be available in GS Line and Ultimate.

All Corsa models get plenty of standard equipment

Priced from £17,340 – representing a £500 reduction over the outgoing model – the Corsa Design replaces existing SE Edition variants, but brings a host of standard equipment including lane keep assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch touchscreen system.

Up next is GS Line, which costs from £19,490 – a £1,000 reduction compared with the older version – and brings sporty additions such as 17-inch black alloy wheels, climate control and black exterior styling.

Finally, there are Ultimate-grade Corsa models. Priced from £23,375, representing a saving of £3,150 over the previous version, this gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and adaptive LED Matrix headlights, among other features.

Corsa-e models, meanwhile, start from £27,055 after the Government’s plug-in car grant is applied, while equipment levels stay the same as on outgoing versions.

The Mokka now benefits from a streamlined range of trim levels

The Mokka follows the same range of specifications, with Design, GS Line and Ultimate grades available. Prices start from £22,265 for a Design-grade car, which is the same as outgoing SE Edition variants, bringing lane keep assist, cruise control and a seven-inch infotainment system as standard.

GS Line versions, meanwhile, replace outgoing SRi Premium variants, adding 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and mirrors, and a full sports body kit, among other features. This grade now benefits from a £1,500 price cut over its predecessor, with prices starting from £24,640.

Ultimate models can now be specified with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox which was previously unavailable, while standard features include Alcantara trim, keyless entry and Matrix LED headlights.