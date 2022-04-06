Notification Settings

Renault refreshes Captur and Clio ranges for spring

MotorsPublished:

There are also new offers available across the Renault range.

Renault Clio

Renault has announced enhanced specifications across its Captur and Clio ranges, as well as new finance offers across the firm’s line-up.

The updates include a revised trim line-up, with both models now consisting of Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line.

On the Clio hatchback, the Evolution trim replaces Iconic Edition, increasing its equipment levels with a notable introduction being a seven-inch TFT instrument display. Step up to Techno, which replaces SE Edition, and you get tinted rear windows, some chrome detailing and a shark fin antenna, while inside there’s some new grey detailing.

Renault Captur
(Renault)

At the top of the range is R.S. Line, which brings a sporty design and the latest equipment, such as a 9.3-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and a wireless phone charger beneath. A 10-inch instrument display is another new addition.

On top of this, a new E-Tech 145 hybrid engine is available. It has a 1.6-litre petrol engine as its base and makes 143bhp (about 5bhp on the old hybrid engine) with CO2 emissions of 96g/km.

On the Captur, the Evolution trim gets 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic air conditioning as standard. The Techno trim now gets the shark fin antenna, while R.S. Line models get similar sporty exterior styling upgrades and a 10-inch instrument display.

Renault RS interior
(Renault)

These upgrades come with a new range of offers across the Renault range. The deals, which are available until the end of June, include zero per cent APR two- and three-year PCP finance options.

One example is a Clio Evolution with the TCe 90 engine, which is available for £214 per month with an initial deposit of £4,044, with zero per cent APR over two years. Meanwhile, the Captur Evolution with the same engine would be £194 per month over the same period with a £5,328 deposit.

