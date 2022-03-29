Limited-edition Bugatti Centodiece closes in on production after 31,000-mile test runs

Bugatti Centodieci

Bugatti confirms that the ultra-limited-edition Centodieci hypercar will soon enter production after completing more than 31,000 miles of endurance testing.

Just 10 examples will be built, but the French firm says they are still put through the same rigorous testing process as its series production models.

The white prototype was driven by a rotation of three drivers, who drove day and night at the Nardo test facility in Italy, going across different types of road surface at high and low speed with a mix of stop and go moves too.

(Bugatti)

Travelling up to 745 miles each day, the car would only stop for technical checks, refuelling and driver changes.

Previously, the model has been tested in baking temperatures as well as sub-zero climates, testing across road and track with some running also taking place on the fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

Carl Heilenkötter, project manager for low volume models at Bugatti, said: “The Centodieci is deliberately driven to its limits in order to guarantee reliable handling at the highest level, even in extreme situations.

(Bugatti)

“Even though most cars never enter this range, it is nonetheless tested. This is the philosophy of the brand and that is why we put such a huge amount of effort into all this testing.”

The Centodieci features an evolution of Bugatti’s iconic 8.0-litre W16 engine, which has now been tuned up to 1,578bhp. The 0-60mph sprint takes just 2.2 seconds, while 124mph comes up in less than six seconds and the top speed is 236mph.