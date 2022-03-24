Vast majority of classic car owners oppose Government’s ‘ill-thought-out’ anti-tampering proposals

Ferrari restoration

A huge number of classic and specialist car owners are still concerned about potential ‘anti-tampering’ rules being introduced by the Government.

Last year, the a public consultation was launched on modernising vehicle standards, with the aim of tackling unsafe cars on the road by targeting those who fit dodgy modifications.

However, while the proposals have good intentions, experts have called the current wording ‘ill-thought-out’, leaving many concerned about the future of classic car ownership.

(Footman James)

Specialist vehicle insurance specialist Footman James polled 4,500 policyholders about the new rules and found that 84 per cent were opposed to the implementation of anti-tampering rules.

The document currently states that new offences would be created for those caught tampering with a vehicle, and Footman James has highlighted a few sections that are cause for concern:

– Supplying, installing, or advertising a ‘tampering product’ for a vehicle or Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM)

– Removing, reducing the effectiveness of, or rendering inoperative a system, part or component for a vehicle/NRMM and advertising such services

– Allowing for use or providing a vehicle or NRMM that has had the operations described in the previous two points performed on it

David Bond, managing director of Footman James, said: “The proposals by the Government are hopefully in their infancy as they appear somewhat ill-thought-out.

“The classic vehicle industry not only accounts for less than one per cent of vehicle emissions in the UK, but also generates £7.2 billion worth of economic activity every year, which is only increasing.

“The offences described in this report could be applied to all vehicle restoration, modification, and competition preparation services with potential to jeopardise not only the economic benefits we feel from the classic vehicle scene but the immense cultural and historical record that enthusiasts inadvertently look after and display.”

Bond added that the classic car community should work with the Government to seek dispensations for suitable vehicles, rather than shoot down attempts to future-proof regulations altogether.