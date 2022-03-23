Caterham reports record sales for 2021

Caterham 170S

Caterham has announced record sales for 2021, posting a 41 per cent increase on pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

In total, the British manufacturer sold 670 cars in 2021, beating the 442 orders placed in 2019 and beating the firm’s previous record-breaking sales of 667.

Though 2017’s figures were boosted by the introduction of the limited-edition Seven SuperSprint, 2021’s sales were made largely through the sale of series-production models.

Graham Macdonald, Caterham’s Chief Executive Officer, said of the record-breaking year: “While 2021 saw plenty of challenges across the automotive sector, I’m delighted to announce such positive sales figures for Caterham.

“The experiences of the last two years have led many people to re-evaluate what they want out of life, meaning Caterham’s philosophy of driver-focused fun and thrillingly pure performance resonates even more clearly than before.”

The new Seven 170 played a key role in this growth, while the Seven 420 – which has been in production since 2015 – was the firm’s best-selling model in both UK and US markets.

Though the UK accounted for the largest single allocation of orders with 37.6 per cent, sales also grew worldwide. The opening of a new dealer in Portugal saw 22 cars sold in the country – more than in the previous decade combined – while sales in Italy trebled year-on-year.

Forty-nine cars were sold in America during the year too, more than doubling the 21 models sold in 2019.