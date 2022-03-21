Tesla driver destroys Model S after massive jump on San Francisco residential street

An incredible video has emerged showing the moment a Tesla Model S was launched into the air on a residential street in San Francisco.

Incredibly, nobody was hurt in the incident, including a stray cat that the driver had allegedly carried in the car.

The footage was captured by YouTube personality Alex Choi, who had been hosting a meetup of Tesla owners nearby.

Choi says that the unknown Model S driver had offered to show him the street where another YouTuber, David Dobrik, had filmed a Model X jump.

The location is a junction that sits at the top of a steep drop on either side. When the crew arrived, the Model S driver is said to have immediately turned down to the bottom of the hill.

The unknown driver accelerated up the hill towards the junction at speed, with comments made in the aftermath indicating he was going faster than 57mph.

In the video, the Tesla is seen jumping to an incredible height, before landing nose first. The angle it hits the ground is so severe that the floor of the vehicle is clearly visible.

The rear then slams to the ground, likely causing extensive damage to the suspension and wheels. The car hit some wheelie bins at the side of the street before hitting a parked Subaru Forester.

Footage from the scene shows a trail of destruction, with almost every body panel of the Tesla heavily damaged.