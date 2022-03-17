Noise regulations have killed off the Nissan GT-R in Europe after 13 years on sale

Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R will be taken off sale in Europe later this year because of strict new noise regulations.

The Japanese supercar has been on sale for 13 years, receiving fairly regular updates and seeing countless special editions introduced.

An official statement from Nissan said: “13 years after its European introduction as the icon of accessible automotive high performance, we can confirm that European GT-R production will end in March 2022 due to the new EU and UK drive by noise regulations starting 1st of July 2021 (No. 540.2014).”

(Nissan)

The regulations are designed to make car noise less stressful for those outside the vehicle, as well as making it more pleasant for people living near roads. In 2026 the rules will be tightened even further.

Although an official off-sale date has not been confirmed, the final UK cars will be delivered in the summer, with European market production scheduled to finish before the end of the month. The GT-R is no longer listed on the manufacturer’s UK website, either.

When it was launched, the GT-R was considered a giant killer, boasting 480bhp from a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged engine. It represented great value for money – starting at less than £55,000, it had abilities that could embarrass much more exotic and expensive machinery.

Over the years its price shot up, but so did its performance. The latest top-spec model was the GT-R Nismo, which made 592bhp and cost £180,000.