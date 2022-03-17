First Drive: Can Volkswagen’s updated T-Roc address its predecessor’s weaknesses?

Volkswagen T-Roc

What is it?

If there’s one thing that Volkswagen knows how to do, it’s make a best-selling car. From the Golf to the Polo to the Tiguan, it sells a vast number of vehicles, and a relatively recent addition to its ‘really popular’ range was the T-Roc.

Launched in late 2017 as its new small SUV (though since then two even smaller VW crossovers have been launched beneath it), more than a million T-Rocs have been made. Key to its appeal has been its fun styling, a trait not often seen from this firm, but at the same time it lost some characteristics usually expected from Volkswagen – not least the high-quality interior. This mid-life update aims to address that, but does it succeed?

What’s new?

Key to this facelift is Volkswagen working to improve the ‘premium feel’ of the cabin, with more soft-touch plastics introduced along with new digital displays to give it a more modern feel.

The design has also had a makeover, particularly the front end, which gets Volkswagen’s fancy ‘IQ’ matrix LED headlights as an optional extra, alongside a new illuminated strip that runs between the lights and badge. The updated T-Roc also adopts Volkswagen’s latest trim level naming structure.

What’s under the bonnet?

Volkswagen offers a broad range of engines on the T-Roc, from entry-level 1.0-litre petrol options to 300bhp four-wheel-drive versions, along with efficient diesel models too.

But our test car uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol that’s widely used across the Volkswagen Group. Putting out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, all drive is sent to the front wheels, with a six-speed manual gearbox used here, though a seven-speed DSG automatic is offered as well.

It will prove a good all-rounder for many, as it can take the T-Roc to 60mph in 8.4 seconds, while returning around 45mpg and CO2 emissions of 141g/km. If you want maximum efficiency, diesel models can manage a claimed 60mpg.

What’s it like to drive?

Though the T-Roc’s driving experience doesn’t set the world alight, this is a very competent crossover from behind the wheel. Let’s start with that 1.5-litre engine, which is smooth and refined for the best part, while the manual gearbox avoids Volkswagen’s often-hesitant DSG, even though it’s not the most satisfying shift in the business.

It handles well for a crossover, feeling quite planted to the road despite its top-heavy stance, undoubtedly helped by the sports suspension setup that’s fitted as standard to top-spec R-Line models.

Even with this sportier suspension – and in tandem with the upgraded 19-inch alloys fitted to our test car – the ride remained comfortable, which was an impressive effort. For maximum comfort, a different trim and smaller alloys would likely improve things further.

How does it look?

Somehow the T-Roc has been on sale for four years(!), so this is the new mid-life update. Embargo on it until next week, but I reckon it remains one of the best-looking crossovers around pic.twitter.com/F12iH9w1Te — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) March 11, 2022

At its launch in 2017 the T-Roc helped to inject some extra style into Volkswagen’s range, and it remains a smart-looking thing. There’s a good range of colours available, while the option of a contrasting colour for the top half of the car adds additional personalisation.

The overall design of the T-Roc hasn’t changed massively, but the front end gets the bulk of the updates, with LED headlights now fitted as standard, while high-spec versions get the fancy – if quite chintzy – illuminated grille strip. The updated R-Line model also now looks far more like the full-fat ‘R’ it’s trying to impersonate.

What’s it like inside?

Possibly the most disappointing thing about the previous T-Roc was its interior quality. It was a real letdown, with hard and scratchy plastics widely used. Volkswagen has worked to improve things, and it’s safe to say it’s a big step up, with far more soft-touch plastics, particularly for the dashboard. It’s not all perfect though, with some cheap materials still used on the door cards – given the effort VW went to for the rest of the interior, you’d think they could have just stretched that bit further.

It’s quite the techfest in here, though, with the T-Roc getting an updated eight-inch touchscreen (though with a new surround that it just doesn’t need), digital dials and even a touch module for the climate settings. The steering wheel also has Volkswagen’s haptic feedback buttons, which just seem a bit of a gimmick – they’re fiddly to use and don’t do the job better than traditional controls would.

What’s the spec like?

The refreshed T-Roc range consists of three main versions – Life, Style and R-Line. Standard kit includes 16-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Style is predicted to be the best-seller, and brings better looking 17-inch alloy wheels, a larger digital cockpit screen and satellite navigation. At the top of the range, the R-Line gains a sporty bodykit, different 17-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension and heated seats.

But the T-Roc remains quite a pricey option, with the range beginning from £25,000, and rising to more than £36,000 for a top-spec four-wheel-drive diesel. You don’t really get that much equipment as standard either, as a reversing camera, keyless entry and wireless smartphone charger are still options even on top-spec models. Somewhat worryingly, a £50,000-plus T-Roc is possible if you tick every option box.

Verdict

This latest T-Roc is certainly a welcome improvement, with this VW’s interior addressing its predecessor’s only real weakness. Elsewhere it remains a practical, stylish and pleasant to drive small SUV that can comfortably fend off many rivals.

The only elephant in the room is the price. The T-Roc, in a nice spec and with the options you’d want, really isn’t cheap. That said, with its more upmarket interior, it helps to justify its price far more than it ever used to.