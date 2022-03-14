The BMW iX5 Hydrogen has been undergoing final testing in the Arctic Circle

BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW has been putting the iX5 Hydrogen through its paces, with final testing taking place in the Arctic Circle.

The German firm says the testing has proved that the zero-emission powertrain is a viable option in sub-zero conditions.

A ‘small series’ of the model will be built later this year and BMW says it is also committed to help increase the number of hydrogen fuelling stations.

(BMW)

Electric vehicles are less effective in colder climates, as the battery’s range reduces as the temperature drops. However, BMW is keen to point out that the iX5’s ‘drive system continues to offer its full operating range’ even in the freezing conditions.

The SUV has a hydrogen powertrain, which is made up of an electric motor and battery similar to a traditional electric vehicle. However, the difference is that a chemical reaction takes place within a hydrogen fuel cell, fuelled by an on-board hydrogen fuel tank, to make electricity to power the car.

This has benefits over a pure electric vehicle because the hydrogen tank can be filled at about the same rate as a regular petrol or diesel vehicle. The downside is that, in most countries, hydrogen fuelling stations are few and far between.

(BMW)

The iX5 Hydrogen has two 700-bar tanks made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic, with the powertrain itself making 369bhp. The only emission is water vapour.

It’s unclear whether BMW plans to build a full range of hydrogen vehicles, but it’s clearly serious about offering this as an alternative to its EVs.