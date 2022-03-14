Lexus reveals limited edition LC inspired by Japan’s volcanic Hokkaido island

Lexus is introducing a new special edition version of its LC coupe and convertible, which has been inspired by Japan’s volcanic Hokkaido island.

The LC Hokkaido Edition is limited to just 40 examples of each body style and all will be sold in Europe this year.

As well as its famous volcanoes, Hokkaido island is also the location for one of Lexus’ proving grounds. It’s where various models, including the iconic LFA supercar, were developed for use on the road.

The black and red colour scheme is inspired by the volcanic island. (Lexus)

The Shibetsu proving ground is also the spot where the LC was fine-tuned.

The Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition is available in Flare Red, Sonic Platinum, F White or Graphite paint and comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, LED headlights and ‘afterburner’ tail lights. Those going for the convertible version can specify the roof in red or black fabric.

Inside, the cabin gets a black and red theme that’s said to ‘echo its volcanic backstory’. The driver’s side is mostly red to emphasise its fiery character while the passenger gets a more calming black theme.

Limited to just 40 models and inspired by Japan’s volcanic Hokkaido island, meet the limited-edition #LexusLC Hokkaido Edition. pic.twitter.com/kunO1gs7SH — Lexus UK (@LexusUK) March 14, 2022

The Hokkaido Edition coupe is offered with the choice of both powertrains, a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine or a 3.5-litre V6 petrol-electric hybrid, while the convertible only gets the V8. The V8 has a power output of 457bhp and 530Nm of torque, while the hybrid makes 354bhp and 347Nm of torque.

As such, in the coupe the V8 will go from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds while the hybrid takes 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 168mph and 155mph respectively. In the convertible, the V8’s 0-60mph time is 4.8 seconds with the same 168mph top speed.