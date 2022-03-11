RAC partners with Zap-Map to help out of charge EV drivers

RAC

The RAC has announced a new partnership with Zap-Map to help electric vehicle drivers who have run out of charge.

The charge point mapping app will now be distributed to the RAC’s 1,600 patrols via all their devices be that phones, laptops and in-van terminals, allowing them to find their nearest and most suitable EV charger in order to help electric car owners top-up and get back on the road as quickly as possible.

James Gibson, RAC head of technical, said: “By ensuring all our patrols have Zap-Map on their RAC devices, we’re giving members with EVs extra reassurance that we’re equipped on every level to get them going again, should they ever run out of charge or encounter a faulty charge point.

“While we have the technology to give them an emergency boost, it’s vital we know how far away the nearest suitable charger is so we can give our members enough mobile charge to get them there safely.”

The RAC already has the capability to help out stranded EV drivers thanks to its EV Boost Technology, a lightweight mobile charger capable of giving an electric vehicle enough range to get to their nearest charger. It also has an ‘all-wheels up’ system, which is a quickly deployed tow system that can move a stricken EV away easily.

Alex Earl, commercial director at Zap-Map, said: “We are always keen to explore new ways of working, especially when they help to make the switch to electric cars as seamless as possible.