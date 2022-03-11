BMW acquires Alpina in historic deal

Alpina B3 Touring

BMW has acquired tuning firm Alpina after more than 50 years of collaboration.

The Buchloe-based brand is well known for creating uprated versions of BMW’s sporty models, with the two firms working closely together since the mid 60s. Up until this point, however, Alpina has remained entirely independent from BMW.

This new deal will bring Alpina into the BMW Group from the end of 2025, though both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details, while no shares in the Alpina will be acquired.

The beginning of a new chapter. Our long-term partnership with ALPINA will take its next step forward in 2026. More here: https://t.co/ntOeQ1YnPN #BMWGroup pic.twitter.com/XxorE8tLuq — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) March 10, 2022

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management responsible for customer, brands and sales, said: “The automotive industry is in the midst of a far-reaching transformation towards sustainable mobility. For that reason, existing business models need to be re-examined on a regular basis. For over fifty years, the Buchloe firm has demon­strated how to deliver top-quality car cachet through meticulous attention to detail.

“The BMW Group is also driven by this same passion for cars that capture the imagination. That is why we are now embarking on a new chapter in our long-standing partnership. Acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition. We are delighted to welcome the Alpina brand to the BMW family.”

BMW says that small-series manufacturers – such as Alpina – face increasing challenges when it comes to ‘electromobility and increasing regulation worldwide – particularly emissions legislation’. By becoming part of BMW Group, Alpina will be better equipped to deal with these particular issues.

Andreas Bovensiepen, co-managing director of Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG, explains: “We recognised the challenges facing the automotive industry early on and are now setting the right course for Alpina and for our family firm, Bovensiepen.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter. Both the Alpina brand and our company are extremely desirable. We made a conscious decision not to sell Alpina to just any manufacturer, because BMW and Alpina have worked together and trusted one another for decades. That is why it is the right decision strategically for the Alpina brand to be managed by the BMW Group in the future.”

Alpina will continue to build and sell its cars as usual up until the end of 2025. Currently, Alpina vehicles are assembled on BMW production lines prior to final assembly taking place at Alpina’s workshops in Buchloe, near Munich.