Renault unveils new Austral SUV

Renault Austral

Renault has released the Austral with a bold exterior design and a range of electrified powertrains.

Acting as a replacement for the popular Kadjar, the Austral has been given a striking design as well as a high-tech interior. It’s also based on the Alliance’s new CMF-CD platform, which has been developed alongside partners Mitsubishi and Nissan.

Only hybrid powertrains will be available with the Austral. The first uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is linked with an electric motor, with outputs of either 157 or 196bhp available. Renault claims that it’ll emit just 105g/km CO2, too.

The Austral has a multitude of interior displays

There’s also a mild hybrid version of that same engine, which links the petrol motor with a 48-volt battery and belt-integrated starter-generator, which helps to take some of the strain off the engine when accelerating.

The exterior of the car features striking LED C-shape headlights and will be available with alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 20-inches.

Inside you’ll find a 12-inch vertical infotainment screen alongside a 12.3-inch digital dashboard that relays key information to the driver. There’s also a 9.3-inch head-up display projected onto the windscreen. Renault also says that there are around 35 litres of interior storage dotted throughout the Austral’s cabin.

For the first time, a Renault model is available with an ‘Espirit Alpine’ trim level, which takes design cues from the sports car brand. This specification adds a satin grey exterior colour, an extra grille bar and 20inch diamond-cut black alloy wheels. There are also a variety of Espirit Alpine badges located around the car’s exterior, while inside there is blue stitching and Alcantara upholstery with a Nappa leather steering wheel.