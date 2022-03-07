Long-term report: Saying hello to the new Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

There’s a lot to be said for a brand that isn’t afraid to go its own way and not follow the crowd, and this is a philosophy Citroen has long followed.

It has made some pretty wild and radical cars over the years, not least the 2CV and original DS, and while some there might not be scope to push such boundaries quite so much these days, Citroen is still doing its own thing well. There’s the new ‘Ami’ – a funky little electric runabout that promises to be a smash hit in cities – and the C5X, the French firm’s new flagship that aims to be a combination of a saloon, estate and SUV in one.

The C3’s looks have been refined for the new generation

But even in Citroen’s more mainstream products, it pushes the boundaries too – not least the compact C3 Aircross SUV, and this is the car I’m going to be driving for the next six months. And it certainly stands out, doesn’t it? There’s quite a lot going on, not least in its £295 Khaki Grey body colour – the only optional extra fitted here – which the jury is still undecided on, combined with intricate 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a black roof and an ‘Anodised Blue’ colour pack. I won’t be walking past it in a car park that’s for sure.

Our test car is the recently updated car, too. I briefly ran a C3 Aircross when it was first launched in 2017, but this new car receives quite the raft of changes. First up is its far bolder design, headed up by the new grille, which is as wide as it is unmissable. There are new LED lights as standard too, along with added personalisation which means there are now more than 70 exterior combinations on offer.

The front seats really take the backache out of longer journeys

Moving inside, there are new ‘interior ambiances’, along with Citroen’s acclaimed Advanced Comfort seats, which were already offered on other models from the brand, but never before on this new C3 Aircross. You also get a larger nine-inch touchscreen, with all these being fitted to KO21 NTK.

Our test car is also the top-spec Shine Plus trim level, which accounts for the bulk of this Citroen’s sales here in the UK. There’s no shortage of equipment included either, including heated front seats, cruise control, keyless entry and automatic climate control.

The Aircross didn’t falter at mountain bike duties

Though the C3 Aircross isn’t the biggest crossover on the market, I’ve already been impressed by its versatility. There are some really nifty touches, including sliding rear seats and a flat-folding front passenger seat. The latter proved to be especially useful recently when carrying a large mountain bike – it would have been a struggle to fit it had the seat not folded so easily.

The heated seats also deserve a special mention. I’m based in North Yorkshire where the cold seems to bite hard, and the speed at which those warmed cushions get up to speed is nothing short of remarkable. While you could be waiting more than 15 minutes for some chairs to warm up, the C3’s are toasty in no time at all.

The seating position gives a good view of the road ahead

I’ve also found the Advanced Comfort seats, which are only fitted to top-spec cars, excellent, giving you plenty of support, and being ideal for longer trips. One negative, though, is that while Citroen makes a big song and dance about the Aircross’s comfort, the ride is proving a bit unsettled and not as relaxing as you might expect.

Elsewhere, it’s fitted with Citroen’s well-rounded 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol, and paired to a six-speed manual – the latter feeling like a bit of rarity these days. It’s not what you’d call quick or fun, but seems to provide ample performance for a car of this type. So far, though, it’s proving thirstier than I hoped – struggling to even return 40mpg on our mixed driving so far.