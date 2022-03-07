Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ford expands Mustang range with California Edition

MotorsPublished:

High-performance model will only be available as a convertible.

Ford Mustang California
Ford Mustang California

Ford has announced a new addition to its Mustang line-up of cars with a new California Edition.

Available in convertible form only, the California Edition starts from £52,105 and features a variety of retro-inspired design touches.

In fact, the California Edition takes inspiration from a 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype that was named the California Special. It featured a blacked-out grille, fog lights and side racing stripes, with a limited number of cars then put into production in 1968.

Ford Mustang California
The Mustang California gains a variety of red badges

As a result, this new version also incorporates a black front grille – with contrast red GT/CS badges – while lower side stripes finished in black, grey and red run along the car’s length. They’ve also been given a hidden ‘California Special’ script that can’t be seen in low light but becomes more prominent in stronger sunlight.

It also features a series of performance-inspired styling touches such as the faux filler cap and quad exhaust pipes. Grey 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted at all four corners, while underneath the bonnet there’s a strut tower brace with a Calfornia Special badge. Buyers are able to choose from nine exterior colours – including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange – while all cars feature a black cloth roof which can be folded away in eight seconds.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 5.0-litre V8 engine with 444bhp and 529Nm of torque driven to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford claims a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds in the former and 4.3 seconds in the latter.

Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system and an eight-inch touchscreen are fitted as standard, as are both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News