Volvo adds new single motor version to C40 line-up

The electric XC40 has also been given a design refresh.

Volvo C40
Volvo has introduced a new single-motor version of its electric C40 Recharge while refreshing the design of its XC40 range.

Sitting alongside the existing dual-motor variant, the new model combines a single motor with a 69kWh battery to deliver up to 269 miles between charges. The more powerful version, for context, has a range of up to 273 miles but uses a larger 75kWh battery.

However, the single motor’s charging capability means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 32 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

The C40 features rapid charging capability

Elsewhere in the range, Volvo has refreshed the look of its entire XC40 range. The front bumper and grille plate on the fully electric XC40 Recharge has been redesigned to bring it closer in line with the C40, while the rest of the line-up’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights now get pixel LED light technology. This helps to adapt the beam of light to light up the road ahead as effectively as possible without dazzling oncoming traffic.

Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars, said: “As we move towards becoming a fully electric company, our design language follows.

The XC40’s exterior has been refreshed

“With the refreshed fully electric XC40, we continue to evolve its instantly recognisable design, creating a more modern face with a sleeker front and an even more integrated grille.”

The XC40 Recharge is now available with a range of leather-free upholstery options, while new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs have also been added.

These new updated models are available to order now, with first deliveries expected in the third quarter of 2022.

