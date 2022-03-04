Volkswagen announces prices and specs for updated T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen’s updated T-Roc has gone on sale, with prices starting from £25,000.

The revisions – which have been applied to both five-door and cabriolet models – tweak the front-end design of the T-Roc with new headlights which seem to blend into the chrome grille accents. The air inlets have also been reshaped and are connected together by a black trim piece.

The tail lights have also been given new LED graphics, while the rear bumper has been reprofiled too.

All models of T-Roc have been given the update

A simplified line-up of three trims – Life, Style and R-Line – means it’s easier to pick out the right T-Roc than before, with even entry-level specifications bringing LED headlights, an eight-inch digital cockpit system and an eight-inch infotainment setup. A host of driver assistance systems such as lane assist and adaptive cruise control are also fitted as standard.

Step up to Style – priced from £27,635 – and features such as a larger digital cockpit are fitted as well as sports comfort seats and LED headlights equipped with different light modes depending on the weather. These models also benefit from 17-inch alloy wheels.

The interior features high-end materials

At the top sits R-Line. Priced from £30,435, this trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels and sport suspension as well as silver roof rails. Inside, there’s a black roof lining and selectable driving modes to change the feel of the car depending on the situation.