These were the best-selling cars in February

February marked yet another challenging month for the car industry. Though sales were up 15 per cent on lockdown-affected February 2020, they still lagged 25.9 per cent behind pre-pandemic levels.

But there have been some glimmers of hope. The number of pure electric new cars registered during the month nearly trebled year-on-year, showing a more widespread adoption of EVs. As you may expect, the top 10 list for February is now dominated by electric cars, or vehicles available with an electric powertrain alongside regular petrol and diesel. Let’s take a look through it.

Vauxhall Corsa – 1,997

Vauxhall’s ever-popular Corsa took the top spot in February with just shy of 2,000 examples registered during the month. Though available with efficient petrol and diesel engines, the Corsa is also offered as a fully electric model, badged Corsa-e.

It has an impressive range of up to 220 miles, yet is still just as practical and usable as the standard car.

Mini – 1,775

Mini’s popularity seems to be showing no signs of slowing down, with 1,775 examples sold during February. The Mini’s retro looks and smartly made cabin make it a very appealing prospect. It’s available with a good range of engines, too.

Like others on this list, it’s also available as a fully electric model. Though it has a relatively limited range, it’s a great option for inner-city drivers.

Vauxhall Mokka – 1,465

Vauxhall has really come on song in recent months, creating some of the best-looking cars on the road today. Packed with standard equipment, its Mokka is a popular option in the competitive crossover.

Again, the Mokka can also be equipped with an electric powertrain. Powered by the same setup as the Corsa-e, the Mokka-e will return up to 209 miles between charges.

Tesla Model Y – 1,306

Tesla is only going from strength to strength here in the UK. With the introduction of the new Model Y, it looks as this popularity will only increase. Essentially a more crossover-styled version of the Model 3, the Model Y is packed with all the same high-tech that keeps people flocking to Tesla.

Long Range versions will manage up to 315 miles from a single charge, too.

Tesla Model 3 – 1,275

Tesla’s Model 3 continues to dominate the best-selling list, with many buyers now ditching their petrol and diesel saloons in favour of this sleek EV. Access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network is a real draw for ownership, while the Model 3’s high-tech interior is just another positive.

It’ll also manage an impressive 374 miles between charges in Long Range form.

Kia Niro – 1,184

The Niro’s popularity lies in the variety it offers. Available as a regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric, it has a powertrain to suit nearly all buyers. It’s a reason why 1,184 units were registered during typically-quiet February.

It’s also practical and spacious inside, while good levels of standard equipment make it great value for money, too.

Ford Puma – 1,165

Ford’s Puma has quickly overtaken the Fiesta as the firm’s most popular car. Some 1,165 examples were registered during the month, with the Puma’s excellent driving dynamics and clever cabin proving popular with buyers.

Despite its chunky looks, the Puma’s basis on the Fiesta platform means that it’s still usefully compact, too.

Peugeot 2008 – 984

Peugeot has been injecting some real flair into its cars of late, with models like the 2008 hitting the road with some genuinely interesting styling touches. This design is backed up with decent engines and plenty of equipment, too.

There’s a fully electric version available, too, bringing a range of up to 214 miles between charges.

Hyundai Kona – 966

Much like others here, the Hyundai Kona offers a variety of powertrains to appeal to a variety of different buyers. With hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric offerings, the Kona’s got something for most drivers.

The Kona Electric also brings a seriously impressive range of up to 300 miles, too.

Ford Kuga – 952

Bringing up the rear is Ford’s Kuga. The Kuga is the largest SUV in Ford’s current stable and, as well as petrol and diesel engines, can be equipped with an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain too.