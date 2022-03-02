Renault adds Rive Gauche limited-edition to Captur range

Renault Captur Rive Gauche

Renault has introduced an exclusive new Rive Gauche trim level to its Captur line-up.

Limited to just 800 units in the UK, the addition is named after the southern bank area of the River Seine in Paris.

Aligned with top-spec R.S. Line trim, Rive Gauche gets a variety of styling upgrades to help it stand out. The exterior gains 18-inch gloss black diamond-cut alloy wheels and a black contrasting roof and wing mirrors. The Renault and Captur badges are also finished in black, while a ‘shark fin’ antenna is prominent on the roof of the car.

A range of gloss black elements feature across the car

The gloss black finish is also applied to the car’s front and rear skid plates, front air intake surrounds and lower door areas. Buyers are also able to choose from standard metallic paint colours including Oyster Grey, Arctic White, Diamond Black and Flame Red.

There’s a similar theme inside, with a gloss black finish for the dashboard insert, while a dark roof lining combines with black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery. All cars come with wireless smartphone charging and a 9.3-inch touchscreen as standard.

The Rive Gauche can be ordered through all Renault dealerships

The Rive Gauche can be specified with Renault’s E-Tech Hybrid 145 engine, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery to deliver a 0-60mph time of 10.4 seconds, yet fuel economy of up to 57.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 112g/km. A non-hybrid 1.0-litre engine is also available.

A wide range of safety assistance systems is also fitted as standard, including lane keep assist, lane departure warning and active emergency braking.