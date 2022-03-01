Stellantis to go fully electric in Europe from 2026

New Jeep Electric

Stellantis has confirmed that all new cars that it launches from 2026 will be fully electric.

It ties in with the car maker’s plans to drastically reduce its carbon footprint, with the view of reducing its carbon output by 50 per cent compared with current levels by 2030.

It’s part of the Stellantis ‘Dare Forward 2030’ plan, which includes plans to become carbon net-zero by 2038. Stellantis plans for 100 per cent of its sales in Europe to be electric by the end of the decade, with 50 per cent of sales in America to be electric-only in the same time period.

We are proud of our 100-plus history. It shows our grit, perseverance and staying power. To this we add the mindset of entrepreneurs to deliver the #StellantisDareForward 2030 plan. pic.twitter.com/cFGY0HXjnP — Stellantis (@Stellantis) March 1, 2022

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said: “Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we’ve ever been. We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate.

“Powered by our diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions. Stellantis will be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net-zero by 2038, with a 50 per cent reduction by 2030.”

#Stellantis is setting the course for #BEV sales with 100% in Europe and 50% in the United States by the end of this decade. #StellantisDareForward pic.twitter.com/rl0TJuPGKm — Stellantis (@Stellantis) March 1, 2022

Stellantis underlined this new commitment by unveiling a new electric Jeep – the firm’s first EV. Due to go on sale in 2023, details about the new model are scarce but an initial image showcases a car with Jeep’s typically boxy, off-road-ready design.